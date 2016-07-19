UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
BEIJING, July 19 Baidu Inc's proposed sale of online video unit iQiyi to its own chief executive is not in the interests of long-term shareholders and may permanently damage the reputation of the company, an investor in the Chinese internet firm said.
In February, Baidu received an offer for its 80.5 percent stake in iQiyi from the chief executives of the two firms.
"We worry that embracing what is an inherent conflict of interest will lead to damage to the reputations of both you and Baidu," Acacia Partners said in a July 18 letter to Baidu CEO Robin Li.
The letter was distributed to media through public relations firm Finsbury, part of communications firm WPP.
"It is better for Baidu to be regarded as a key institution, not the extension of the pocketbook of one man," the letter said.
A spokeswoman for the Chinese search giant declined to comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: