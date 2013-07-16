(Corrects paragraph 2 to show planned spinoff of 91 Wireless will be scrapped)

HONG KONG, July 16 Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc plans to buy a majority stake in NetDragon Websoft Inc's subsidiary 91 Wireless for $1.09 billion, NetDragon said on Tuesday.

NetDragon also said in a statement that it would scrap the planned spinoff and listing of 91 Wireless on Hong Kong's secondary Growth Enterprise Market if the acquisition is finalised.

For a copy of the statement, please click: here