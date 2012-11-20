Nov 20 Baidu Inc on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said market sources. J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BAIDU TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 11/28/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.929 FIRST PAY 05/28/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.265 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/28/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 11/28/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.849 FIRST PAY 05/28/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.518 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/28/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS