WRAPUP 1-Warren Buffett says investors should stick with index funds
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
Nov 20 Baidu Inc on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said market sources. J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BAIDU TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 11/28/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.929 FIRST PAY 05/28/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.265 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/28/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 11/28/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.849 FIRST PAY 05/28/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.518 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/28/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT