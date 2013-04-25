SHANGHAI, April 25 China's largest search
engine, Baidu Inc, is in the process of acquiring
Chinese online video firm, PPS Net TV, for between $350-$400
million, China Business News reported on Thursday, quoting
sources.
Late last year Baidu acquired a majority stake in its
loss-making online video unit, iQiyi. China's online video
industry is hyper-competitive and content costs are expensive.
In early 2012, Youku Tudou Inc acquired Tudou in an
all-stock deal, making the newly formed company the largest
online video player in China.
When acquired, PPS and iQiyi will continue to operate as
independent brands, but will share back-end technical
integration, the newspaper reported.
A Baidu spokesman declined to comment and a PPS spokesperson
could not be reached for comment.