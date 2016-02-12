BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Chinese Internet search company Baidu Inc said its chief executive and online video company Qiyi.com Inc's CEO had offered to buy Baidu's 80.5 percent stake in Qiyi.
Qiyi has an enterprise value of $2.8 billion, Baidu said on Friday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
* Westlake Chemical Corp - CEO Albert Chao 's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $7 million in 2015 - sec filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oIP9Q3) Further company coverage: