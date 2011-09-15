BRIEF-Elementis says to buy SRLH Holdings for $360 mln
* Entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings, Inc. From an affiliate of one rock capital partners, llc for an enterprise value of us$360 million
Sept 15 A travel website majority-owned by Chinese search engine Baidu (BIDU.O) is planning a 2012 U.S. initial public offering, according to MarketWatch.
The details of Qunar's planned IPO are not yet available, a spokeswoman told MarketWatch in Beijing.
Qunar and Baidu were not immediately available for comment after normal business hours in China.
Baidu in June invested $306 million in Qunar and became the company's majority shareholder. Qunar's website provides real-time searches for air and rail tickets, hotels and tour packages. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings, Inc. From an affiliate of one rock capital partners, llc for an enterprise value of us$360 million
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Acquires 40 percent of HEA Expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)