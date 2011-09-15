Sept 15 A travel website majority-owned by Chinese search engine Baidu (BIDU.O) is planning a 2012 U.S. initial public offering, according to MarketWatch.

The details of Qunar's planned IPO are not yet available, a spokeswoman told MarketWatch in Beijing.

Qunar and Baidu were not immediately available for comment after normal business hours in China.

Baidu in June invested $306 million in Qunar and became the company's majority shareholder. Qunar's website provides real-time searches for air and rail tickets, hotels and tour packages. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)