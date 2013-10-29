BRIEF-Amgen says Perrigo CFO to join company late April
* Says Perrigo CFO Judy Brown to join company late April to head global business services and finance
San Francisco Oct 29 Baidu Inc's net income saw a slight bump in the third quarter, rising 1.3 percent to 3.048 billion yuan.
The Chinese Internet company said that revenue in the third quarter totaled 8.892 billion yuan.
* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 750 employees
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018