By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Chinese Internet company
Baidu Inc finished 2013 with its fastest revenue growth
in more than a year and forecast revenue for the first quarter
that beat Wall Street targets thanks to strength in its mobile
business.
Shares of Baidu, the largest Internet search engine in
China, jumped more than 6 percent in after-hours trade on
Wednesday to $184.10.
Baidu projected that revenue in the first quarter will range
between 9.240 billion yuan ($1.526 billion) and 9.520 billion
yuan ($1.573 billion). Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S were looking for first-quarter revenue of 8.697 billion
yuan.
Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said in a statement that
mobile accounted for 20 percent of the company's total revenue
in the last three months of the year.
Baidu has been racing to catch up to rivals Tencent Holdings
Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, as the
two firms stake their ground on people's screens in the world's
biggest smartphone market.
Baidu's aggressive strategy to gain ground on the
competition has included buying other businesses like the $1.9
billion purchase of 91 Wireless app store in August and
group-buying site Nuomi, similar to GroupOn Inc, which
Baidu fully acquired last month after securing a 59 percent
stake last August.
Baidu said it earned 7.90 yuan per share in the fourth
quarter, versus the average analyst expectation of 8.19 yuan.
Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 50.3 pecent to 9.523
billion yuan, exceeding the 9.319 yuan expected by analysts.
Baidu said conversions from yuan to U.S. dollars were based
on a rate of 6.0537 yuan to the dollar, the effective noon rate
as of Dec. 31, 2013.