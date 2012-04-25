* Q2 forecast rev range $847.2-$867 mln vs $863 mln street
view
* Q1 rev $677 mln, as expected
* Rising competition, slow headway in non-core areas are
concerns
* Shares down more than 10 pct after hours
(Recasts with quotes)
By Melanie Lee and Alexei Oreskovic
April 24 Baidu Inc, China's leading
Internet search company, set off alarm bells on Wall Street
after a disappointing second-quarter revenue forecast raised
doubts on its growth prospects and knocked down its shares more
than 10 percent after hours.
The tepid outlook from Baidu, which had consistently blown
past investors' expectations thus far, brought up questions on
whether emerging competition from the likes of Alibaba Group
would wear it down and if it could make a success of recent
moves into other lucrative Internet sectors such as ecommerce.
Baidu posted on Tuesday first-quarter results that were in
line with analysts' estimates. But the second-quarter revenue
forecast was at the low end of Wall Street's expectations, with
the midpoint of the range at $857.1 million against the $862.8
million seen by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"At the end of the day, people expect these companies to
beat numbers. They have a track record of usually beating," said
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue forecast showed
25-28 percent growth.
"Baidu has never done anything below 35 percent sequential
growth in the second quarter, so to guide in the high-twenties
is certainly a significant revenue deceleration," said Hong
Kong-based Nomura analyst Jin Yoon.
Baidu's already dominant position in China's Internet search
market was cemented further when Google Inc decided in
2010 to relocate its search engine to Hong Kong after a standoff
with the Chinese government over Internet censorship.
Although Baidu is not in danger of losing its pole position
in the Chinese search market, it has to contend with other
strong rivals such as Alibaba Group and Sohu.com Inc's
Sogou search engine that are growing rapidly and battling with
Baidu for online advertising dollars.
In the first quarter, Baidu had 30.9 percent of the online
advertising market while Alibaba had 17.9 percent. In just the
search market, Baidu had 78.5 percent of the market while Google
had 16.6 percent, according to data from technology consultancy
Analysys International.
NON-CORE BUSINESS WOES
Baidu's phenomenal lead in search glosses over a deeper
issue - its difficulties in expanding outside its core business
that could bode ill for future growth.
Last week, Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc
said it would close the Internet shopping website it operates in
China with Baidu due to sluggish sales.
That comes after Baidu shut down and spun off its
loss-making ecommerce platform Youa with the aid of venture
capital funding late last year.
Baidu has also had limited success in the social-networking
space, shutting down its microblogging product Shuoba in August.
"Internet companies are very dominant in one particular
vertical...They have a very hard time transforming that leverage
into other areas of the Internet," Yoon of Nomura said.
Baidu's ventures into online travel and online video have
fared better but are still either barely profitable or
loss-making.
"Baidu has not made much progress yet (on outside its core
areas) but management has been capturing the trends and making
the right investments," said Credit Suisse analyst Wallace
Cheung.
Baidu said revenue in the second quarter will range between
$847.2 million and $867 million. Revenue in the first quarter
was up 75 percent at $677 million, in line with what analysts
expected.
Net income in the three months ended March 31 increased
roughly 76 percent year-over-year to $299 million, or 85 cents
per American Depositary Share.
Baidu shares fell more than 10 percent in after-hours
trading to $121.50 from a close of $135.83 on the Nasdaq. The
shares, a favourite of long-only funds and hedge funds, have
gained 16.6 percent since the start of the year.
(Editing by Andre Grenon and Muralikumar Anantharaman)