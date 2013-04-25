By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 Baidu Inc,
China's largest search engine, posted its slowest profit growth
in more than four years, missing Wall Street targets as higher
traffic acquisition costs ate into profit margins and the
company consolidated results from its money-losing online video
unit.
Shares of Baidu, which have fallen about 12 percent since
the start of the year, were down more than 6 percent at $85.80
in after hours trading on Thursday.
Revenue in the first quarter rose 40 percent to $961
million, short of the $969.3 million expected by analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income in the three months ended March 31 increased 8.5
percent year-on-year to $328.9 million, or 95 cents per American
Depositary Share, short of the $1.03 per ADS analysts had
expected.
Baidu's softer results this quarter were due to the
consolidation of its online video unit, iQiyi, to its overall
business. Analysts said they do not envision iQiyi being
profitable in the near future given the high costs of the online
video sector. Baidu also had to pay more for traffic acquisition
due to competition from Qihoo 360 Technology's search
engine.
For the second quarter, Baidu estimated revenue of $1.187
billion to $1.216 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had an average forecast of $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco and Melanie Lee
in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Chang)