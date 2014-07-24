SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Baidu Inc,
China's biggest Internet search company, blew away Wall Street's
targets with a 34.1 percent jump in quarterly net profit, helped
by a surge in mobile revenue.
It shares climbed 7.3 percent in after hours trading to
$219.20, from a close of $204.27 on the Nasdaq.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to 3.55 billion
yuan ($571.7 million) in the three months ending June, beating
analyst estimates of 2.82 billion yuan, according to Thomson
Reuters SmartEstimate.
($1 = 6.1944 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by David Gregorio)