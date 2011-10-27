* Q3 EPS $0.86 vs est $0.83
* Sees Q4 revenue $691.4-$711.0 mln vs est $649.5 mln
* Baidu shares up 7 pct after hours
Oct 27 Shares of Chinese search engine Baidu
Inc (BIDU.O) surged more than 7 percent on Thursday after the
company topped Wall Street financial targets, shrugging off
concerns that a weakening Chinese economy could hamper its
growth.
Baidu said spending by large customers was significantly
better than it expected in the third quarter, and the company's
forecast of up to 8.6 percent sequential revenue growth in the
fourth quarter outpaced the 4.8 percent increase expected by
analysts.
"We are seeing an acceleration in search and Baidu is also
gaining share, which is benefiting them," said Collins Stewart
analyst Mayuresh Masurekar.
"Baidu should be able to grow strongly despite any slowdown
in the China economy because online advertising is gaining
share from traditional advertising, it's a secular shift," he
said.
Shares of Baidu were up 7.2 percent at $148.50 in
after-hours trading on Thursday. Chinese Internet companies
Sohu.com Inc (SOHU.O) and Sina Corp (SINA.O) were up more
than 4 percent in after-hours trading.
China, with more than 450 million users, is the world's
largest Internet market. Yet, with Internet penetration
hovering around 30 percent and user sophistication outside the
big cities still low, the potential for growth is huge.
Baidu has solidified its position as the dominant search
engine in China since Google Inc's (GOOG.O) decision in 2010
to relocate its search engine to Hong Kong, following a
standoff with the Chinese government over Internet censorship.
But Baidu is facing fresh competition from Alibaba Group
and Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), two other Chinese Internet
giants.
In August, Baidu suffered a barrage of negative publicity
after China Central Television ran programs accusing the
company of having lax approval processes on its
paid-advertising platform and slamming it for not policing its
message-board product Tieba for "slanderous" remarks.
Analysts said the criticisms did not have a negative
material impact on the company and was driven mostly by
competitive pressure. [ID:nL3E7JI0WT]
For the third quarter, Baidu reported net income of $295
million, or 84 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the
company earned 86 cents a share in the period.
Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit
of 83 cents a share.
Total revenue rose 85 percent to $654.7 million, above its
own forecast of $611.1 million to $626.6 million.
ThinkEquity analyst Henry Guo said Baidu's results and
revenue forecast show that advertiser spending on Internet
search advertising remains healthy. But he said that there are
still concerns about what ad spending will look like in 2012
given the economic uncertainty.
He said he hoped Baidu might provide more details on its
views of the economy and the year ahead during a conference
call slated for later on Thursday.
Baidu said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $691.4
million to $711.0 million, above analysts' forecasts of $649.5
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Baidu, whose name is taken from an ancient
Chinese poem, closed up 6 percent at $138.39 on Nasdaq. They
have gained 36 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco and Soham
Chatterjee in Bangalore, with additional reporting by Melanie
Lee in Shanghai; Editing by Gary Hill)