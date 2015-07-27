July 27Baidu Inc, China's biggest
Internet search company, forecast current quarter revenue that
missed analysts' average estimate, sending its shares down more
than 5 percent in extended trading.
For the third quarter, Baidu forecast revenue of 18.17
billion yuan ($2.93 billion) to 18.58 billion yuan, below
analysts' average estimate of 18.79 billion yuan, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net revenue rose to 16.58 billion yuan in the
second quarter ended June 30 from about 12 billion yuan a year
earlier.
Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 3.66 billion
yuan, or 10.19 yuan per American depositary share, from 3.55
billion yuan, or 10.09 yuan American depositary shares.
Baidu's shares fell 5 percent to $187.97 after the bell.
($1 = 6.2091 yuan)
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)