Oct 29 Baidu Inc, China's biggest Internet search company, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more advertising money flowed into the company's core search engine business.

Net income attributable to Baidu fell to 2.84 billion yuan, or 7.92 yuan per American depositary share, from 3.88 billion yuan, or 11 yuan per American depositary share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 18.38 billion yuan from 13.52 billion yuan. (Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing; Alan John Koshy and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)