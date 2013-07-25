(Corrects paragraph 5 from shares closing 11 percent higher to
shares rising 12 percent in after-hours trade)
By Paul Carsten and Lee Chyen Yee
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 25 Revenues from Baidu
Inc's mobile services surpassed 10 percent of its
quarterly total for the first time in the April-June period,
dispelling fears that China's largest Internet search was losing
market share to rivals.
Baidu has invested in location-based services, apps and
online videos to make money off smartphone users as it looks to
diversify its revenue stream and fend off increasingly stiff
competition in the search market from rivals like Qihoo 360
Technology Co Ltd.
Investors had not expected these investments to boost
revenues so soon, analysts said.
"Baidu said they were monetising... but that was something
the Street didn't factor in for the second quarter and
especially for the third quarter," said Michael Clendenin,
managing director of China-based advisory firm RedTech Advisors.
Baidu shares rose 12 percent in after-hours trade after it
surprised investors with a higher-than-expected revenue forecast
of $1.422 billion to $1.46 billion in the third quarter. Its
second quarter revenues rose 28 percent from the previous
quarter to $1.23 billion, in line with expectations.
"Our investments in mobile are already beginning to bear
fruit," Baidu's Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Li told an
analysts' briefing. "Mobile revenue for the first time accounts
for over 10 percent of total revenue."
The company declined to disclose the percentage of its
first-quarter revenues that came from mobile services.
ACQUISITION MANIA
China's mobile Internet market is expected to double to
about 300 billion yuan ($48 billion) in 2014 from 150 billion
yuan in 2012, with the number of active mobile Internet users
rising to 749 million from 521 million during the same period,
according to research firm Analysys International.
The growth potential in the mobile market has boosted total
acquisitions, inclusive of net debt, in China's Internet sector
to $1.6 billion so far this year, which is more than the $1.1
billion in the whole of 2012 and $900 million in 2011, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Potential targets like Sohu.com Inc, Kingsoft Corp
Ltd, Jiayuan.com International Ltd and
Ctrip.com International Ltd are also enjoying a boost
to their valuations.
The average twelve-month forward price-to-earnings ratio for
the four companies was 24.35, compared to the Chinese Internet
sector's average of 19.24, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Last week, Baidu said it would buy app store 91 Wireless for
$1.9 billion from NetDragon Websoft Inc and other
shareholders. In May, it said it would buy the
online video business of PPS Net TV for $370 million.
Chinese rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba
Group are also investing to stimulate revenue growth.
Tencent is eyeing Western game developers to create games
for its popular WeChat app, said Steve Grey, an executive in
charge of game production.
Alibaba this year bought stakes in Sina Corp's
social-networking website Weibo and in navigation and maps firm
AutoNavi Holdings Ltd. Qihoo 360, which also has an app
store, is in talks to acquire Sohu's search engine in a deal
that could give it almost one quarter of China's search market.
"They're all moving in the same direction, but on mobile
they don't know what the proven business model is," said Elinor
Leung, an analyst at brokerage CLSA. "So the way to do it is do
everything and see which works out eventually."
The rush to expand into mobile means some companies may be
overpaying for acquisitions, RedTech Advisors' Clendenin said.
He estimates Alibaba paid ten to eleven times Sina Weibo's
projected 2014 sales for its share while the cost to Baidu could
be 18 to 19 times the projected sales of 91 Wireless.
"With Baidu there wasn't really much left on the table. I
think NetDragon knew they had an advantage," Clendenin said.
"They were one of the few girls left at the dance willing to
go out with Baidu."
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)