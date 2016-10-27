Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 China's Baidu Inc reported its first-ever quarterly revenue decline as a government crackdown on healthcare advertising earlier this year continues to take its toll on the country's top search engine.
Baidu's revenue fell to 18.25 billion yuan ($2.69 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 18.38 billion yuan a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company rose to 3.10 billion yuan from 2.84 billion yuan, it said on Thursday.
Baidu forecast in July third-quarter revenue of 18.04 billion-18.58 billion yuan.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.