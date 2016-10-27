Oct 27 China's Baidu Inc reported its first-ever quarterly revenue decline as a government crackdown on healthcare advertising earlier this year continues to take its toll on the country's top search engine.

Baidu's revenue fell to 18.25 billion yuan ($2.69 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 18.38 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose to 3.10 billion yuan from 2.84 billion yuan, it said on Thursday.

Baidu forecast in July third-quarter revenue of 18.04 billion-18.58 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.78 yuan) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel)