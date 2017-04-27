April 27 Baidu Inc reported its first rise in revenue in three quarters, showing early signs of recovery, after the Chinese government's restrictions on healthcare advertising last year slashed the number of ad clients in its core search business.

Baidu's revenue in the first quarter rose to 16.9 billion yuan ($2.45 billion) from 15.82 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Baidu in February forecast first-quarter revenue of 16.48 billion-17.03 billion yuan.

Net income attributable to the company fell to 1.78 billion yuan in the quarter ended March 31, from 1.99 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said. ($1 = 6.8958 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Martina D'Couto)