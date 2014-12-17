BEIJING Dec 17 Chinese Internet giant Baidu Inc
confirmed on Wednesday it is buying a stake in
fast-growing international car-hailing service Uber as the pair
chase growth in one of the world's largest transportation
markets.
The companies didn't disclose how big a stake Baidu is
taking, nor how much it is paying for the investment, announced
jointly in Beijing.
Baidu and Uber said they would collaborate to expand Uber's
presence in China, where it lags far behind Kuaidi Dache and
Didi Dache, two domestic car-hailing apps backed by Baidu's
rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings
Ltd, respectively.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)