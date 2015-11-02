Nov 2 Edinburgh-based investment management
partnership Baillie Gifford appointed Tom Slater head of its
North American team, replacing interim team leader Gary
Robinson.
Slater will continue in his role of joint manager of the 3.6
billion pound ($5.6 billion) Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Plc.
Robinson will retain a leading role within the team, the
company said.
Baillie Gifford also appointed John MacDougall to its
long-term global growth team. Previously, he was with the global
discovery team.
($1 = 0.6466 pounds)
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)