SYDNEY Aug 21 Private equity firm Bain Capital
has signed a definitive agreement with buyout group Archer
Capital to buy Australian accounting software company MYOB, the
companies said in a joint announcement on Sunday.
Bain did not disclose the price of the deal. Sources had
told Reuters on Saturday that Bain had agreed to buy MYOB for
about A$1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) after Sage Group Plc's
bid ran into last-minute trouble.
Bain and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co had re-entered
the race for MYOB after market turmoil derailed the UK software
group's attempt to buy its Australian peer.
Private equity firms Archer Capital and HarbourVest bought
MYOB, an abbreviation of the phrase 'Mind Your Own Business',
for about A$450 million in 2008.
