LISBON Nov 12 Private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax Partners have launched a bid to buy Portugal Telecom assets from Brazil's Oi for an enterprise value of 7.075 billion euros, setting up a competition with rival bidder Altice .

Altice, a holding company owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, put an enterprise value on its bid of 7.025 billion euros.

Brazil's Oi is considering selling the operations of Portugal Telecom in Portugal to reduce debts after a merger between the two companies.

