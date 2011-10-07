HONG KONG Oct 7 Private equity firm Bain Capital has completed a rare 87.5 billion yen ($1.1 billion) recapitalisation for its Japan telemarketing asset Bellsystem24, Basis Point reported on Friday citing bank sources.

Dividend recap loans are rare in Japan, but private equity firms use them to make returns from assets to their funds.

The Bellsystem24 recap will help Bain to show returns to its investors, as it is currently raising a new pan-Asia fund of over $2 billion.

Three Japanese mega banks, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, provided the loan, Basis Point reported.

Bellsystem24, whose main customer is Softbank Corp , has seen earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise 215 percent since Bain bought the company in December 2009, Bain's Japan chairman Shintaro Hori, told a Reuters summit in June.

Bain recently acquired MYOB in Australia for $1.3 billion and is near to closing a deal for Japanese restaurant chain Skylark, an asset with an enterprise value of around $3.7 billion.

Talks on the Skylark buyout restarted in June after the deal was delayed by the March earthquake and tsunami. ($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Wakako Sato,; writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Will Waterman)