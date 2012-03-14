(Corrects grammar in third paragraph)
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, March 13 Private equity firm
Bain Capital LLC, co-founded by U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney, on Tuesday defended its business model,
countering charges it raids companies and slashes jobs as
Americans struggle economically.
Romney's presidential bid has led to political attacks on
Bain, the firm he ran from 1984 to 1999, at a time of high U.S.
unemployment and growing income inequality.
In a letter to investors on Tuesday, the Boston-based firm
said it had created hundreds of thousands of jobs in its 28-year
history and supported hundreds of charities.
Bain said less than 5 percent of the companies it invested
in filed for bankruptcy and pointed to the "growth trajectory"
of its portfolio, with over 7 percent revenue gains and $4.1
billion in realized profits from its funds in 2011.
Bain said its companies have seen revenues rise by more than
$105 billion globally since its investment, including $80
billion of growth in the United States, and that its firms
currently employ over one million people worldwide.
"While not every business can be successful, any fair-minded
assessment must also take into account the jobs preserved in the
businesses that we have turned around, transformed and then
grown," Bain said.
Romney, leading the Republican presidential race, has cited
his years at Bain as proof he is a good economic manager at a
time when the U.S. economy is struggling to recover.
But Romney's opponents have portrayed Bain as a corporate
raider which profits at the expense of average Americans.
Bain investors contacted by Reuters, including some of the
largest U.S. public pension funds, have said political attacks
have made no difference in their assessment of Bain and that
their focus is on returns and the fees they are being charged.
In the letter to investors, Bain said it had "a great deal
of respect" for those who pursue public service, citing Romney,
but added the private equity firm was separate from politics.
Bain's managing directors thanked investors for their
support amid "sensationalist rhetoric and political noise".
"Many of our managing directors and employees make
individual decisions to support causes and political candidates
espousing a range of views, but we assure you that Bain Capital
itself is separate from politics," they wrote.
"Mark Twain's famous witticism, 'Get your facts first, and
then you can distort them as much as you please,' has
unfortunately become a hallmark of today's political process,"
they added.
Romney has opened a big lead in delegates in the Republican
race to pick a challenger to U.S. President Barack Obama in the
Nov. 6 election, but he is struggling to capture the hearts of
conservatives who distrust him for some of the moderate stances
he took as governor of liberal Massachusetts.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Michael
Perry)