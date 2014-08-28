MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
Aug 28 Beijing Hualu Baina Film & TV Inc
* Says gets regulatory approval for assets acquisition plan, shares to resume trading on Aug 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lxIEZr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.