NEW YORK, April 15 Bain Capital LLC is close to securing commitments from investors for about half the $6 billion target for its latest private equity fund, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Boston-based buyout firm is finalizing subscriptions from investors for close to $2.5 billion for Bain Capital Fund XI, the people said. This does not include a $600 million commitment from the firm's fund managers.

Commitments from investors came in last week and the finalization of their participation - referred to in the private equity industry as "first close" - is currently under way, one of the people said, adding that Bain is looking to wrap up fundraising by fall.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the fundraising process is confidential. A Bain spokesman declined to comment.

When it started fundraising last May, Bain offered investors three options on how to pay fees into Fund XI, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time. Its previous global buyout fund, Fund X, raised $10.7 billion in 2008. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)