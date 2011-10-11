Oct 12 U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LLC will buy Japanese family restaurant chain operator Skylark Co from an investment unit of Nomura Holdings Inc for about 260 billion yen ($3.40 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

Bain plans to get bank loans to fund more than half the cost of the deal, including liabilities, the Nikkei said, adding that the final agreement is expected by the end of the month.

Nomura, which acquired the restaurant chain operator in 2006 along with a U.K. investment fund and Skylark management, will likely turn a profit on its investment with the Bain deal, the Nikkei reported.

Bain began talks with Nomura to buy Skylark last fall and reached a basic agreement in late August, but an outbreak of dysentery at a Skylark group restaurant right after the agreement delayed negotiations, the paper said.

Some of Skylark's Gusto brand outlets had been closed until late September as a result of the outbreak, but Bain does not appear to be concerned as sales have recovered to year-earlier levels since the locations reopened, the daily said.

($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)