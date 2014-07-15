July 15 Enrique Salem, the former chief
executive of Symantec Corp, is joining Bain Capital
Ventures, the venture capital arm of the private equity firm
Bain Capital.
Salem will focus on investing in software companies, the
firm said in a statement.
"This is an exciting time in the software industry given the
massive disruption taking place across the data center and
networking segments," he said.
Salem left Symantec, the firm that makes Norton antivirus
software, in 2012 and currently sits on the board of cyber
security firm FireEye.
Bain Capital Ventures now has five senior investors based in
Silicon Valley. The fund manages $2.9 billion and has
investments in 65 companies.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Andrew Hay)