LONDON Aug 19 Britain's Air Partner
has acquired aviation safety specialist Baines Simmons for 6
million pounds ($9.4 million) to gain exposure to growing demand
for air safety advice, the jet charter company said on
Wednesday.
Air Partner, which charters aircraft for governments,
companies and high-net-worth individuals including Britain's
Queen Elizabeth, said the deal would add a more stable revenue
stream to its sometimes volatile broking income.
"What companies are being forced to do across Europe is to
have increased levels of accountability (for safety)," Air
Partner director Justin Scarborough said.
Britain's Civil Aviation Authority, for instance, has plans
to become a performance-based regulator over this year and next,
which will demand more safety training.
"We expect the switch to performance-based regulation to
result in increased challenges for operators and greater demand
for the services of Baines Simmons," Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo
said.
Baines Simmons customers include British Airways,
the Royal Air Force and Airbus
Shares in Air Partner, which has a market capitalisation of
45 million pounds, were up 2.9 percent at 1306 GMT.
($1 = 0.6390 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)