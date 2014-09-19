Sept 19 Bains De Mer Monaco :

* Annual general meeting (AGM) approves 220 million euro new share issue

* AGM decided not to pay dividend and only statutory interest of 0.01 euro per share will be paid

* AGM authorised share repurchase program for up to 5 pct of capital; maximum price per share 80 euros

* Total maximum that could be spent on share repurchase program is 45 million euros