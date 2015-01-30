UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 30 Des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers a Monaco SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 71.9 million euros ($81.3 million), down 26 pct Source text: bit.ly/1wJ2oIs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources