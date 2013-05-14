May 14 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Tuesday it
hired two teams of veteran financial advisers from top Wall
Street brokerages Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and UBS
Wealth Management Americas to expand Baird's adviser footprint
in the United States.
The teams, based in Minnesota and Tennessee, together
managed about $800 million in client assets at their old firms.
In Tennessee, veteran adviser Malcolm Liles and his team
joined Baird from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where they
managed $585 million in client assets. Liles, who has worked in
the advising industry for three decades, was a senior vice
president and family wealth director at Morgan Stanley.
Liles was joined by his son, adviser William Liles, and
client relationship assistant Sherri Minunno. The team, based in
Nashville, is the largest to join Baird so far this year in
terms of client assets under management.
In Minnesota, veteran adviser Gerald Brennan joined Baird as
a director from UBS Wealth Management Americas, where he managed
about $215 million in client assets along with his team.
Brennan, who has worked in the advising industry for three
decades, had spent more than a decade at UBS.
Brennan was joined by adviser Jim Seidel and registered
client relationship associate Lynn Kittelson. The team is based
in Edina, Minnesota.
Milwaukee-based Baird said it has added nearly 300 advisers
and branch managers to its private wealth management group since
2009.
The group's vice chairman, John Mabee, said many of the
firm's new hires have come from larger brokerages owned by major
Wall Street companies. He said the contrast of Baird, as a
smaller, privately owned firm, has helped attract a lot of the
firm's new hires.
"It makes a difference when you're spending your own money
to build the company," Mabee said in an interview.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is majority owned by Morgan
Stanley and UBS Wealth Management Americas is owned by
the Swiss bank UBS AG . The two brokerages are
among the largest in the United States, along with Bank of
America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo
Advisors.
Morgan Stanley confirmed the departures but did not comment
further. UBS declined to comment.