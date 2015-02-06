NEW YORK Feb 6 Employee-owned financial
services company Baird hired a father-and-son team of securities
brokers from UBS AG's UBS Wealth Management Americas,
where they managed $170 million in client assets.
Patrick Cook, who has nearly 30 years of industry
experience, and his son, Nathan, joined Baird's office in
Houston on Monday, the firm announced Thursday.
Baird, a nearly 100-year-old company based in Milwaukee, has
around 800 financial advisers in its wealth management arm. They
collectively manage around $100 billion in client assets.
One of the firm's biggest rounds of expansion came last year
when it acquired Seattle-based McAdams Wright Ragen, which
brought roughly 80 new financial advisers to Baird.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)