* CEO continuing growth path

* Firm on pace to hire 65 to 70 veteran advisers

* Revenue growth down from last year

By Rick Rothacker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Nov 7 As larger financial firms slash staff, brokerage Robert W. Baird & Co is looking to build up.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Purcell said layoffs at large Wall Street firms such as Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) mean his Milwaukee-based wealth management and capital markets firm will have a chance to hire employees who are nudged out or concerned about where their companies are headed.

"That will create for us a number of opportunities in every single one of our businesses," Purcell said in an interview last week during a visit with employees and clients in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Baird, a formerly regional brokerage that has been expanding nationwide, is one of many smaller financial services firms looking to hire from larger rivals. Last month, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N) named Bank of America strategy executive Mike Lyons head of corporate and institutional banking.

Baird's CEO is continuing a growth path that began even as many firms retrenched during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Since 2007, Baird's workforce has grown to more than 2,600 from about 2,300.

The firm's Charlotte operations show how privately held Baird is picking up talent from larger rivals. At the end of 2008, Baird hired a six-person sales and trading team from Bank of America. In 2010, it launched a wealth management office led by a former Bank of America adviser and seeded with financial advisers from Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Advisors.

It now has 31 employees in the city.

Baird's wealth management unit this year is on pace to hire 65 to 70 veteran advisers, said Michael Schroeder, president of Baird Private Wealth Management. It had 680 advisors in 2010.

The firm has 71 offices in 24 states and continues to eye growth in Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern and Southwestern states, Schroeder said.

Although the firm could expand internationally some day, "we have a lot of ground to gain here in the U.S.," Schroeder said.

Baird is on pace to increase revenue by about 6 percent from last year to $900 million, Purcell said. That is one-third of the 18 percent revenue growth the firm experienced in 2010. Operating income will be about $85 million, up from $83 million in 2010.

"It's reflective of the economy," Purcell said. "Essentially, we have a flat stock market this year. We had a very nice stock market last year." (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by Andre Grenon)