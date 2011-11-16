Nov 16 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Wednesday
it hired seven new advisers to help expand its presence in
states including Colorado and California.
The new hires, which include recruits from Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors, managed a combined $717
million in client assets at their previous firms. Baird has
hired more than 200 financial advisers and branch managers for
its private wealth group over the past three years.
"We've had a pretty good year, percentage-wise," said John
Mabee, vice chairman of the firm's Private Wealth Management
group. "There's so much unrest at all of the major wirehouses
right now, and more and more financial advisers are looking to
see what alternatives there could be."
Baird is an attractive destination for financial advisers
because it is privately-held and employee-owned, Mabee said.
Out of the firm's roughly 2,700 associates, about 1,100 of them
are shareholders, he said.
RECENT HIRES AT BAIRD
In Colorado, adviser Philip Holbert has joined the firm's
Denver office from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he
managed $100 million in client assets.
Holbert had been with Citigroup (C.N) for nearly two
decades, staying with the firm after the merger of Citi's Smith
Barney and Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management division
in 2009.
In Utah, adviser Richard Nigro joined Baird's Salt Lake
City office, also from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Nigro, who
has worked in the industry for nearly three decades, manages
$82 million in client assets.
In California, advisers Daniel Cairns and John Kay have
joined the firm from Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N), where they
collectively managed $100 million in client assets.
In Oregon, Baird has hired three advisers. Clark Robert
Nye, Tom Shipley, and David Louthan have joined the firm's
Portland office.
Nye manages $220 million in client assets, while Shipley
manages $135 million. Louthan manages $80 million.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)