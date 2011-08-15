NEW YORK Aug 15 Robert W. Baird & Co, an investment bank expanding its U.S. wealth management business, said on Monday it hired eight Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokers and associates who oversee more than $250 million in combined client assets.

Joining Baird's new Salt Lake City office are five financial advisers: Fred Wheeler, Jan Bayle, Alex Wheeler, Barbara Campbell and Jery Mariani. Milwaukee-based Baird also hired associates Melissa Clayville, Christie Siddoway and Scott Ulbrich.

Baird has added more than 200 advisers since early 2009, giving its U.S. private wealth business nearly 700. Executives at the firm want an additional 150 advisers and new offices in a growing roster of cities.

In particular, Baird has recruited dozens of advisers and branch managers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which is still in the midst of integrating a challenging 2009 merger.

In March, Baird hired Dean Cottle from Morgan Stanley to lead its first Salt Lake City branch. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Andre Grenon)