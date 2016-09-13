Sept 13 Baird Global Investment Banking hired
Christopher Wofford to lead its transportation & logistics
coverage.
Wofford, a veteran with over 25 years of banking experience,
joins Baird from Macquarie Capital (USA)Inc, where he was a
managing director and head of the firm's transportation,
logistics & supply chain practice.
He will be based out of Baird's New York office, the company
said.
Baird's principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W Baird
& Co in the United States and Robert W Baird Group Ltd in
Europe.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)