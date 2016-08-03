BRIEF-Nustar GP Holdings earnings Q4 per share $0.14
* Nustar GP Holdings, LLC reports earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
Aug 3 Wealth management firm Baird said Glen Clarke has joined its global investment banking business as a managing director in its global consumer team.
Based out of Chicago, Clarke will co-lead the firm's global food & beverage franchise.
Clarke previously worked with KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc, the investment banking arm of KeyCorp, where he headed the firm's food and agribusiness group. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Nustar GP Holdings, LLC reports earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Reports Q4 loss per share $1.35, Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95
* White House meeting to include several industry executives (Adds detail on Novartis CEO attending meeting, context)