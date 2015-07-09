BRIEF-Wecast Network names new cfo and cto
* Wecast Network Inc - Wang takes over cfo role from Yi Xu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 9 Investment bank Baird named Julien Darmon managing director in its European investment banking group.
Darmon rejoins Baird from Harris Williams, where he was also a managing director. He will focus on the industrial sector, Baird said in a statement.
He started his investment banking career at Baird as an associate in 1999. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
* Hill International announces update to anticipated closing date of Construction Claims Group sale