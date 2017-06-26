BRIEF-International Paper agrees to settle Kleen products class action litigation
* International Paper agrees to settle kleen products class action litigation
June 26 Financial services firm Baird appointed Ryan Daws as a managing director for its global healthcare team, a part of Baird's global investment banking unit.
Daws, who has nearly 20 years of healthcare experience, previously served as chief financial officer at Concert Pharmaceuticals.
He will be based in Baird's Boston office. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals - compensation and organization development committee approved extension of employment agreements with ceo spiro rombotis, cfo paul mcbarron
* Spartannash says on June 23, Christopher p. Meyers notified co that he is resigning as chief financial officer, to be effective july 14 - sec filing