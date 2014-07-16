July 16 Shanxi Baiyuan Trousers Chain Management Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Shenzhen Globalegrow E-Commerce Co Ltd for 1.03 billion yuan ($166.04 million) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise 150 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on July 17

