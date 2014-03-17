BRIEF-Autek China sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 15.4 pct to 41.7 pct

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 15.43 percent to 41.66 percent, or to be 22 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (19.1 million yuan)