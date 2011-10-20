* Q2 net rises 6.5 pct vs expectation of 12 pct rise

* Profit hit by notional mark to market loss

* Bajaj Auto sees stronger profits in second half

* Its exports momentum expected to continue

MUMBAI, Oct 20 India's Bajaj Auto , the country's second largest bike maker, reported a lower than expected 6.5 percent rise in second quarter net profit as higher sales were offset by a mark to market forex loss in the quarter.

Analysts said the growth outlook for the two-wheeler giant remained robust especially in view of the ongoing festive season.

Bajaj Auto's net profit for the quarter ended September, rose to 7.26 billion rupees from 6.82 billion rupees a year ago, but lower than street expectations of a 12 percent increase.

Net sales for the Pune-based company rose to 50.46 billion rupees from 41.81 billion rupees.

Bajaj Auto, which sells popular two wheeler models such as Pulsar, Avenger and Discover models, said it clocked a mark to market loss of 950 million rupees for the quarter, which it termed as a notional loss related to some range forward contracts which the company had entered into to protect its export realisations.

The loss would get reversed on maturity of the underlying contracts, it said.

"From a profitability point of view I personally expect the second half to be better, because hopefully there will be no more notional losses," Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj told newschannel CNBC TV 18.

"It was just a notional loss which pulled the profits down. Otherwise the profits would have been higher. Overall, the results have been good and they have improved the operating margins vis-a-vis last quarter," said Kunal Dalal, analyst at KR Choksey.

Bajaj Auto shares, valued at $9.6 billion, fell nearly 5 percent just after the results. It quickly recovered some ground and were trading at 1,610.00 rupees, down 1.63 percent at 0905 GMT.

Bajaj Auto improved its operating margins to 20.1 percent in the fiscal second quarter from 19.1 percent in the first quarter on higher realization from exports and cutting spends on sales promotion, the company said in a statement.

"A lot of our growth is driven by exports...I don't see any let up in that. Both in terms of volumes as well as the mix I think the second half will be as good as the first, Rajiv Bajaj said."

High interest rates that have dented car sales are expected to benefit two-wheeler manufacturers, with many first-time buyers plumbing for motorcycles or scooters in the world's second-fastest growing major auto market.

Industry motorcycle sales in September rose 20 percent from a year previous, against a 1.8 percent fall in domestic car sales, industry data showed this month.

Earlier this week, Hero MotoCorp , India's largest motorcycle maker, reported a better-than-expected 19 percent rise in quarterly profit, and said it is confident of growing sales despite concerns over rising inflation and fuel costs in Asia's third-largest economy.

Bajaj Auto's exports jumped by half to 17.33 billion rupees in the quarter. The firm said it was seeing robust demand from overseas markets, which contributes more than 36 percent of all vehicles sold.

Bajaj Auto will also see benefits of product price increases in the next two quarters, Bajaj said. The firm had increased export prices by 3.5 percent from Oct 1.

For the domestic market the firm raised prices across Discover and Pulsar models and some three-wheeler models.

"Since we don't see commodity pressures in this quarter we don't anticipate further price increases, at least not in Q3," Bajaj said.

KR Choksey's Dalal said Bajaj Auto's volumes will pick up further on account of November being a festive season.

Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, which will be celebrated across the nation next week, usually sees strong retail sales.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)