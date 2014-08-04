UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI, Aug 4 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd July vehicle sales: July 2014 July 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 319,292 281,327 13 MOTORCYCLE SALES 267,841 246,828 9 EXPORTS 169,755 110,023 54 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources