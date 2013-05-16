UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's second-largest motorcycle maker, posted an almost flat quarterly profit, pressured by weak sales volumes in its domestic and export markets.
Net profit fell to 7.66 billion rupees ($140 million) from 7.72 billion in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose marginally to 46.51 billion rupees.
Analysts had on average expected the company to post a profit of 7.2 billion rupees on revenue of 48.12 billion rupees.
($1 = 54.8800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources