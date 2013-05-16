May 16 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's second-largest motorcycle maker, posted an almost flat quarterly profit, pressured by weak sales volumes in its domestic and export markets.

Net profit fell to 7.66 billion rupees ($140 million) from 7.72 billion in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose marginally to 46.51 billion rupees.

Analysts had on average expected the company to post a profit of 7.2 billion rupees on revenue of 48.12 billion rupees.

($1 = 54.8800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)