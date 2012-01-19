NEW DELHI Jan 19 Bajaj Auto,
India's second-largest motorcycle manufacturer, posted a 19
percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, almost in line
with market estimates.
It reported net profit of 7.95 billion rupees ($157.8
million) for the third quarter that ended in December, compared
with 6.67 billion rupees a year ago.
Net sales rose to 48.4 billion rupees from 39.8 billion
rupees a year ago.
Analysts' mean estimate for the company's net profit was
7.92 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine
SmartEstimate, which place more emphasis on projections from the
most accurate analysts.
($1=50.38 rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)