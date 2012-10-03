UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Oct 3 Bajaj Auto, India's No.2 motorcycle maker, plans to expand its annual production capacity to 5.7 million vehicles by the end of the current financial year, from 4.5 million, K. Srinivas, president of its motorcycle business, said on Wednesday.
The company, whose vehicle sales in September fell 14 percent, declined to provide details on how much it would be investing to increase the capacity. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources