MUMBAI Oct 3 Bajaj Auto, India's No.2 motorcycle maker, plans to expand its annual production capacity to 5.7 million vehicles by the end of the current financial year, from 4.5 million, K. Srinivas, president of its motorcycle business, said on Wednesday.

The company, whose vehicle sales in September fell 14 percent, declined to provide details on how much it would be investing to increase the capacity. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Anand Basu)