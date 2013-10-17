UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle maker, expects to sell more than 4 million vehicles in the current fiscal year that ends in March, its managing director told a television channel on Thursday, a day after its quarterly profit beat estimates.
"In terms of overall numbers, motorcycles plus three-wheelers, domestic and exports, I would be happy to say that it is going to be in excess of 4 million vehicles," Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC TV18.
He expects margins to taper down from the company's reported second-quarter operating margin of 23 percent, due to high commodity price pressures.
The company sold 961,330 vehicles in the quarter ended September, down 8 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources