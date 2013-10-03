Oct 3 Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd will raise prices in the range of 500 rupees to 5,000 rupees in the next few days, Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC TV18 on Thursday.

Bajaj said last month the company was likely to raise prices in the near-term to offset the impact of high input costs and a weak rupee, without disclosing by how much prices would increase. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)