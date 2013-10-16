UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 16 Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle manufacturer by sales, reported a 13 percent rise in second-quarter profit, marginally beating analyst estimates, as a weaker rupee boosted export earnings.
Bajaj on Wednesday posted a net profit of 8.37 billion Indian rupees ($135 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 compared with 7.41 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 5 percent to 50.61 billion rupees.
The mean estimates of 11 analysts were profit of 8.19 billion rupees and revenue of 49.23 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Bajaj Auto closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday at 2,125.65 rupees but are 21 percent higher than a year ago compared with 11 percent for the benchmark stock index. Indian markets are closed on Wednesday.
($1 = 61.8625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources