Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp, which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc.
(Refiles to fix period in year-ago column)
July 2 India's Bajaj Auto June vehicle sales:
June 2012 June 2011 Pct change
TOTAL SALES 345,162 366,657 -6
MOTORCYCLE SALES 318,377 322,827 -1
EXPORTS 116,062 142,124 -18
NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India's No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp, which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc.
* Intu Properties, RSA top gainers (Recasts, adds details and updates prices at close)
RIYADH, Feb 23 A comic show and a recent pop concert have drawn rebuke from powerful religious figures and social media users in Saudi Arabia this week, highlighting the sensitivity of cultural reforms underway in the conservative kingdom.